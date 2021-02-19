Diabetes can be a difficult subject to talk about because it can be a difficult subject to understand in the first place. Texas Tech professors discussed the differences in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and revolutionary research being done.
Andrew Shin, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Tech, recently made a discovery about a possible mechanistic pathway of what neurologically controls branch-chain amino acids levels and how it is linked to diabetes.
“This stems from my early discovery that shows how certain amino acids called branch-chain amino acids are normally regulated in our body,” Shin said. “Branch-chain amino acids also known as BCAA, are called essential amino acids because we don’t produce them in our body, so we need to consume them in our diet source.”
Shin said that for several years’ studies have shown that blood levels of BCAA are higher in obese or diabetic individuals. There is a link between BCAA and diabetes and many have begun to believe that BCAA is involved in the development of diabetes and obesity.
“Follow up studies from other people have shown that not only are they associated but if you supplement BCAA in your diet that it can lead to an abnormal glucose level,” Shin said. “They can also cause high levels of glucose, which can lead to diabetes.”
Shin said those studies are what motivated him to dig deeper with his own studies.
Recently, Shin’s studies found out there is a certain type of neuron in the brain called AgRP neurons. Shin’s studies discovered these neurons are what are responsible for regulating BCAA levels, Shin said.
“Before then we only knew that BCAA is associated with obesity and diabetes, but we didn’t know how it was regulated,” Shin said.
Shin said now that they have identified the neurons responsible for regulating BCAA, the next step would be to find out what part of this pathway has gone wrong in obese individuals and type two diabetics.
“We are unraveling the roadmap of how BCAA is controlled,” Shin said. “Once we know how BCAA is normally controlled we can look at obese and diabetic people and pinpoint what has gone wrong, and once we identify that, those can be used as therapeutic targets for development of pharmaceutical drugs.”
Shin said he hopes that his studies will lead to the development of pharmaceutical pills that will target specific areas to lower BCAA levels.
As of now the study has mostly been focused on Type 2 diabetics, but Shin said they are trying to investigate how this affects Type 1 diabetics.
Shin said they are also studying the relationship between Type 2 diabetics and Alzheimer's disease.
“If you are a diabetic you are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease,” Shin said. “It works vice versa, if you have Alzheimer's disease, you are more likely to develop diabetes.”
Shin said there are similar abnormal features in the brains of diabetics and people with Alzheimer's disease.
Shannon Galyean, assistant professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Tech, explained what the general difference is between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics.
“Usually, children and adolescents will be the typical patients diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” Galyean said. “It is most commonly caused by an autoimmune disease or something genetic that damages the cells in the pancreas that produces insulin.”
Galyean said it is not a lifestyle that causes the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.
“Type 2 diabetes are diagnosed usually in adults and are caused either by not enough insulin being produced or the insulin becoming not as effective,” Galyean said. “The pancreas did function properly, but because of increased fat in the body, the insulin or the pancreas aren’t functioning as well so the blood sugar will run high.”
Galyean said that Type 2 diabetes is most commonly due to lifestyle factors, however, genetics can play a role, if someone has a family history of Type 2 diabetes, they can develop Type 2 diabetes easier.
Type 2 diabetes is usually caused by weight gain and sedentary behavior, Galyean said.
Allison Childress, assistant professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Tech, talked about what is recommended for people with Type 2 diabetes because it is possible to put Type 2 diabetes into remission.
“If someone has Type 2 diabetes it is recommended that they exercise or that they are physically active at least three times a week,” Childress said. “Depending on where they are, the diet treatment is going to be different.”
Childress said the first thing nutritionists will do when they have a Type 2 diabetic patient is teach the patient about carbohydrates, the serving size of carbs and which carbs people should try to avoid.
Typically Type 2 diabetics will be put on a carbohydrate prescription, this is a determination of how many grams of carbohydrates the patient will need in a day, Childress said.
“A lot of patients want to do the Keto diet,” Childress said. “Would I recommend it? No, but can I work with it. And can I help design a person with Type 2 diabetes? Yes.”
Childress said many times that if the Keto diet is something a patient can stick with and help lose weight then it is an option.
