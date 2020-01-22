Texas Tech Meditation hosted a guided meditation with guest lecturer and guide Yi Yuan Tang. Tang discussed the importance of “Body, Bodyfull, Bodyfulnesss” and focused on the importance of finding a place of relaxation to meditate in.
Tang told a story of his time learning about different forms of meditation and his extensive time mastering them. He talked about achieving “Jhana,” which he said is a form of Buddhist meditation where an individual will strive to seek a mind solely focused on a single object. Tang described the four levels of Jhana and said it would take years to master this teaching.
But not all of Tang’s teachings were spiritual as he is a well-recognized professor of neuroscience at Tech. He received his Ph.D. at the Dalian University of Technology & Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging. He is also both a fellow for the Association for Psychological Science and the American Psychological Association.
Tang talked about “integrated body-mind training” where students would be asked to meditate for five brief sessions then evaluated at the end. After the sessions, results showed there was a significant decrease in stress, anxiety, depression and increase in positivity and focus.
Tech Meditation is a new organization at Tech, only being founded last semester. This is the first session hosted by Tech Meditation this semester, but the organization plans on hosting events with future guest lecturers and leaders in the future.
“Every different session is another guide, another experience, another method,” said Jo Jo Martis, a master’s student and officer of Tech Meditation, “I feel that’s what’s beautiful about meditation, that feeling is subjective to different experiences”
When the officers of Tech Meditation were asked why the group was formed, they said Tech had students who wanted to join together in meditation but not the place nor group yet. Their organization was created to solve both those problems.
Megan Gonzales, a senior and officer of Tech Meditation, said meditation is a means of escape for her and serves as a “reset” button when her day is hard.
Tech Meditation meets every other Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Escondido room of the Student Union Building. Their next session will be led by Rachelle Rice on Feb. 4 and focuses on “Irest Nidra.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.