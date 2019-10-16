As the fall season continues, pumpkin spice is a flavor that may not only treat a person’s sweet craving but their health as well.
Pumpkin spice, according to the news release, is a popular flavor found in a variety of items, such as coffee, cookies, liqueur, dog treats and even scented items.
Shannon Galyean, a registered dietitian and nutritionist and assistant professor in the Texas Tech Department of Nutritional Sciences, according to a video included in a Tech news release, said nutmeg, which is an ingredient in pumpkin spice, helps people with Alzheimer's and aids in the recovery of brain tissue in people who have had a stroke.
Pumpkin spice, according to the news release, is composed of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove and can be an advantage for brain health, digestion, oral pain and more.
Some studies have shown that cinnamon, which is an antioxidant, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, can reduce levels of blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol and can protect brain cells, according to the news release. But people should be considerate with the amount of pumpkin spice consumed, as too much sweetness can be unhealthy.
Ginger helps with digestion and nausea, according to the news release. Clove helps with oral infections and pain.
