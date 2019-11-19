Responding to major oil spills plaguing the environment, Seshadri Ramkumar, Texas Tech chemical countermeasures and advanced materials professor, began developing a technology to assist in oil cleanup.
Ramkumar, according to a Tech news release, found raw cotton was the best material to use for cleaning up spilled oil.
Dubbed Towlie, Ramkumar’s invention is a mat made in two forms, according to the news release. One is 100 percent cotton while the other is 85-90 percent cotton.
The Towlie was developed by WellGro United, an environment solutions provider from Chennai, India, and E-Innovate, a local start-up company, according to the news release. Unlike other towels made to clean oil, Towlie is biodegradable and produces no microplastics.
Towlie, according to the news release, was used in a Nov. 2 oil spill at a plant in Vallur, India.
