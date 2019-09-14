In addition to his responsibilities as an educator, one Texas Tech professor will work on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee.
Ron Kendall, professor of environmental toxicology and head of the Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory at the Tech Institute of Environmental and Human Health, was appointed to this committee on Sept. 13, according to a Tech news release. His term on the committee, which began the day he was appointed, will last until Sept. 30, 2022.
Kendall’s responsibilities on the committee, according to the news release, will include offering his expertise on issues related to the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards
