On top of his responsibilities as a member of the Texas Tech community, one professor will serve on a national committee for veterans.
Robert Wilkie, U.S. secretary of Veterans Affairs, appointed Ron Milam, associate professor in the Tech Department of History and executive director of the Tech Institute for Peace and Conflict, to a three-year term on the Veterans' Advisory Committee on Rehabilitation in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a Tech news release. The committee provides advice to the secretary regarding rehabilitation of disabled veterans.
The committee, according to the news release, also focuses on veterans who are having trouble adjusting to civilian life or finding a job, Milam said.
Milam, the committee's only Vietnam veteran, said he could provide a unique insight on the needs of veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the news release.
“I was honored to be selected to serve, and I recognize that the VA sees Texas Tech as a model for what a university can do to help veterans: the TTUHSC, the Institute for Peace & Conflict, The Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive as well as the Military & Veterans Programs all contribute to that perception,” Milam said, according to the news release. “I’m just a guy who hopes my presence in D.C. can add to what we are already doing here. I look forward to at least three years of hard work, helping to find answers to how we can best serve those who have served.”
