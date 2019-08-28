Texas Tech faculty and staff often have a direct impact on students. Along with educating students, they are also taking the initiative to sharpen their leadership skills.
Each year, about 20 faculty and staff members are selected to become members of the President’s Leadership Institute.
“It’s really to empower faculty and staff with a firm leadership foundation,” Stephanie West, section manager over talent development at Tech, said.
Members of the PLI, according to the President’s Leadership Institute Tech website, are guided by the principles of engagement, innovation, inclusiveness and impact.
The program looks for faculty and staff members who are looking to someday assume leadership positions within Tech, West said. This provides an increased retention rate and a sense of continuity for faculty, staff and students.
PLI alumni in faculty positions often strive for broader leadership roles, such as an associate dean position, West said. This can have a wide effect on students.
“Those leaders then will be impacting people that are in the classroom,” West said. “Sort of setting the standards, creating the positive culture for faculty members and staff members, which will then filter into the classroom.”
The PLI, according to the President’s Leadership Institute Tech website, has five separate modules to teach different sets of leadership skills.
The program teaches different communication strategies when interacting with students, Alan Zabriskie, director of choral studies and associate professor of music, said.
Instructors are taught how to facilitate motivation in students, Zabriskie said. PLI members learn how to frame their teaching styles to motivate people to both come to class and to succeed.
PLI also provides a broader perspective of the different organizations and services on campus, Zabriskie said.
“As students come to me with concerns or needs, I know where to direct them and how I can facilitate that help for them,” Zabriskie said.
The leadership skills of faculty and staff outside of the lecture hall can also affect students.
“I interact with students literally every day,” Bethany Disque, an undergraduate academic adviser for petroleum engineering, said. “The things I learned from PLI will inherently impact the students in their experience at Tech.”
When students find themselves struggling throughout the semester, they often seek her out, Disque said. The PLI allows her to network with people already in leadership positions, such as professors, directors and deans.
“I was able to network with those people and figure out the best way to approach certain issues that my students deal with,” Disque said. “It puts me in a better position as an academic adviser to help my students navigate or learn how to navigate the bureaucracy themselves by telling them ‘this is the person you need to contact.’”
Disque also touched on the importance of instilling leadership skills in those in lower positions.
“By empowering people who are in academic advising or other staff roles, it will help the students on a deeper level,” Disque said. “We are the ones who are interacting with the students.”
Although the program is meant for faculty and staff, the confidence and skills that alumni take away from the PLI can be instilled in the students of Tech.
“I work with graduate students. Most of those students will go on and teach at the university level and hold positions similar to mine,” Zabriskie said. “I’ve certainly taken those opportunities to take those things that I’ve learned and utilize them and teach them to my students.”
Overall, the mission of the PLI is to form leaders throughout Tech faculty and staff to create a more productive atmosphere and a successful future, West said.
“It’s just building a strong foundation at Texas Tech for where we’re headed,” West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.