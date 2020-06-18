Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement announcing that campus will be closed tomorrow in honor of Juneteenth. Classes will not meet and only essential employees will need to report to work, according to the release.
"In Galveston, Texas, enslaved African Americans learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, when a federal order confirmed the proclamation that slaves in Texas were free. This day has long been celebrated as an Independence Day for African Americans," Schovanec wrote in an email.
Schovanec said he encourages the Tech community to take time to reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth in relation with the United States' past and present in order to work toward making the future better, according to the release.
