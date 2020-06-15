Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement on June 15 announcing the cancelation of the in-person August commencement ceremony and the transition to a virtual ceremony in accordance with state and federal health guidelines.
The August virtual commencement ceremony will be hosted on Saturday, August 8 at 9:30 a.m., according to the release. The Commencement Office will release updates and more information at depts.ttu.edu.
Face-to-face ceremonies for May and August graduates are a possibility when it is safe to do so, according to the release. The Commencement Office will contact those graduates whose ceremonies were and will be hosted virtually.
