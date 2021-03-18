Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement on March 18 stating that Tech will return to full capacity face-to-face classes in fall 2021. This is due to the amount of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine increasing rapidly. Everyone should have the vaccine by May 2021, according to the federal government.
The Registrar’s Office and academic unit schedulers will work together to accommodate normal classroom capacities for the fall, according to the statement. Early registration can still be planned out.
The university will work with students, faculty and staff in accordance with ADA procedures if there are documented health issues, according to the statement. CDC guidelines and local public health officials' advice will still be followed in terms of wearing masks and cleaning policies.
If classroom capacities need to decrease due to a new wave of COVID-19 cases, some classes may return to hybrid and online formats, according to the statement.
Summer 2021 is still planned with more online than face-to-face course options in mind, according to the statement. That being said, in-person summer classes should plan for 50 percent capacities.
The changes to the summer and fall 2021 semesters were decided on during a meeting of the Academic Council on March 16, according to the statement. Department chairs, school directors, area coordinators and Tech Student Senate members were a part of the Council, and both revisions to the semesters were strongly encouraged.
We have reached out to Texas Tech Administration for more information, but they were unavailable at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.
For more information, visit ttu.edu/commitment/.
