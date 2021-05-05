As the end of the semester approaches, so does graduation and with COVID-19 still impacting daily life, some may be wondering how an in-person graduation will be COVID-19 friendly while still celebrating the graduating students effectively.
Rob Stewart, senior vice provost of Academic Affairs at Texas Tech, said the improvement in the pandemic, as well as requests from students and families, largely contributed to the decision to have graduation in-person.
“There are still protocols in place,” Stewart said. “We’re still going to have social distancing, masks are going to be required and, so its not like our pre-pandemic graduation ceremonies we still have those precautions in place.”
Most of the graduating students will be seated on the field, some will be seated in the band and student sections of the Jones AT&T Stadium, Stewart said. The stage will be at midfield, so only half of the football field will be in use.
“That leaves the rest of the stadium open for guests, and the number of tickets takes into consideration social distancing,” Stewart said.
There are an estimated 10,000 guests attending the graduation ceremony, Stewart said.
With the May 2021 graduation being the largest ceremony, some may be wondering why it has not been hosted at Jones AT&T Stadium instead of the United Supermarkets Arena, Stewart said this is primarily because of the unpredictability of the weather. It became a priority consideration because of the pandemic.
Amiee Dixon, commencement coordinator at Tech, provided an outline of the graduation ceremony and how they are making it COVID-19 friendly.
Graduating students will enter the stadium through the Sports Performance Center and will check in using GradPass, which is a virtual printable reader card, Dixon said.
“This is just to help so that the graduates don’t have to interact with anybody at check in,” Dixon said.
Graduates will seat themselves by college, and then Tech President Lawrence Schovanec will enter, and the graduation will commence, Dixon said. Graduating students’ seats will be social distanced.
Each student has received 12 tickets for their friends and family, Dixon said.
Clear bag policies will be implemented for guests, and they can bring unopened, store bought water bottles with them, Dixon said. Water will be provided for the graduates and they are encouraged to wear sunscreen.
“We’re really excited to have it at the Jones,” Dixon said. “We’re going to try and make it as big as we can.”
For Tech faculty and staff attending the graduation ceremony, according to an email sent by Dixon, they are required to reserve a ticket for themselves in advance of the ceremonies and a printable parking pass has been made available to them.
In addition to the class of May 2021 ceremonies on May 14 and 15, all 2020 graduates, including August December and May 2020 graduates will have their own graduation ceremony on May 7, Dixon said.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said the most exciting aspect of this semester’s graduation is that it will be offered face-to-face.
“I was very struck by how difficult it was for those students too be denied that experience last spring and then again in the summer,” Schovanec said.
Additionally, Schovanec said it is exciting the graduation ceremony is being done at Jones AT&T Stadium.
On May 14, over 1600 students will walk the stage, Schovanec said, on May 15 almost 2200 students will walk the stage and on May 7 nearly 1100 May 2020 graduates will return to Tech to walk the stage for graduation.
“I think the fact that they would come back to campus a year after graduating says a lot,” Schovanec said.
There will be no speakers at the graduation ceremony, Schovanec said he will speak a little longer than usual and someone from the Texas Tech Board of Regents will give a welcome on behalf of the Board.
“I think this is maybe the way of the future,” Schovanec said. “We’re trying to reduce the length of the ceremony, and I wouldn’t be surprised if going forward we have it outdoors.”
The weather on May 7 is slated for a sunny, 88-degree temperature. It is supposed to be windy, though, with a projected 21 mile per hour winds.
