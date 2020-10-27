With in-person class meetings not taking place after the Thanksgiving break, multiple students will make the decision to return to Lubbock after the break or stay home. For international students, this decision may not be easy.
Richard Porter, director of international student and scholar services at Tech, said it was helpful Tech announced they would not be closing campus similar to the campus closure after spring break last semester. Even though there will not be much for them to do on campus, they will still have amenities.
The main problem Porter said international students will face is deciding whether they want to stay in Lubbock, go somewhere else in the U.S. or go home given the current environment.
Tech has announced they are not requiring international students to quarantine unless they have had obvious contact with someone who is infected with COVID-19, Porter said.
“We just emphasize that they need to be very cautious in following the CDC guidelines,” Porter said.
However, there are risks to going home, Porter said. Visa stamps are one problem international students face if they decide to go home.
If the visa stamp is not valid, or if a student does not have one, it puts them in a difficult position, Porter said. The reason this is an issue is because all U.S. embassies are closed.
Another risk factor is the current situation in Lubbock, Porter said. An international student’s home country might require them to quarantine or not allow them to come home.
Because of these risks, Porter said most international students have decided to stay in Lubbock.
“Both journeys, there and back, are fraught with different possible risks and difficulties and delays and uncertainties,” Porter said.
However, staying in Lubbock could have different impacts on students as well.
Beth Mora, international student life administrator at Tech, said her biggest concern is the feeling of loneliness some international students may face.
“Lubbock is going to feel pretty deserted,” Mora said.
Generally, for the international student population, Mora said the break just means there will be less people around, which can be tough for students during the holiday season.
Holidays already are difficult for international students because they see their peers leave to see their families when most international students do not have that opportunity, Mora said.
“This would be an ideal time for them to return home, but it is simply not a good idea,” Mora said.
Normally, there would be a potluck Thanksgiving for the international students to expose them to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Mora said. This year, it is not certain if that is a possibility.
The Tech Office of International Affairs is in contact with Raider Red's Food Pantry and campus ministries to see what resources may be available for students over the extended break, Mora said. If campus ministries and dining halls are closed for parts of the break, they will investigate other resources, such as bringing back their Fresh Meal Friday’s.
An extended break can put international students in a rough spot financially as well, Mora said. The biggest encouragement she gives international students that may be in financial need is to apply for Raider Relief and the Texas Public Education Grant.
TPEG sets aside a portion of funding for international students, Mora said.
“We determine, based on emergency need and level of need, how we can help support students through that funding,” Mora said.
There are four cycles of TPEG, and there may be more students who apply for the grant within the next two cycles because of the extended break, Mora said.
The thing Mora said keeps her up at night is students in need who do not make their situation known.
“We can’t help with what we don’t know,” Mora said.
If an international student is in need, Mora said to reach out to her at beth.mora@ttu.edu.
