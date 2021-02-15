Safety is one of Texas Tech’s main priorities. According to the Tech website, Tech has added several safety measures to ensure everyone on the campus is safe, including some updates the Tech Police Department has made.
“Our dispatchers will take the call and get as much information on the telephone as they can, so when we send officers out, we can pinpoint that individual or the situation as soon as possible,” said Amy Ivey, Lieutenant Officer of TTPD.
There are specific questions the officer will ask the caller, like ones about the suspect’s appearance and what direction they were heading, Ivey said. These questions will help the officers that are dispatched find the caller’s location by giving them information for what to look for when searching for the suspect.
Stephen Hinkle, patrol captain for TTPD, said when a vehicle description is given, officers will put it in the traffic and parking system and try to flag the license plate. If it passes the license plate recognition, they will receive an email alert.
TechAlert is the campus alert system that gives important updates and emergency response information to everyone at Tech, according to Tech's website.
“When we send out the TechAlerts, we encourage people to report any suspicious activity to the police department right then when it happens, so when we send officers out there’s not too much of a delay,” Ivey said.
The students and faculty of Tech are the eyes and ears for TTPD to keep campus safe, Ivey said.
According to Tech’s website, some officers patrol campus all day.
“I feel like I see Tech PD every time I walk around a corner on campus,” said Julian Mercado, a junior personal finance major.
One new safety feature TTPD has implemented is giving out crime prevention tips to students, Hinkle said. These crime prevention tips help remind students to watch their surroundings on campus and walk in pairs. They also are starting to implement crime prevention tips in TechAlerts.
Additionally, TTPD tries to remind students living on campus about being cautious by conducting dorm safety meetings, Ivey said. Before COVID-19, the community adviser or resident assistant of each dorm hall would ask TTPD to speak to the students who live in the dorm halls. These safety meetings reminded students to lock their doors anytime they leave, even if it is just for a few minutes. TTPD also reminded students to refrain from holding the door open because everyone might not be a student.
According to Texas Tech Today, in 2018, Tech was rated number one as the Safest Campuses in the U.S.
These implementations, along with continued cooperation with students, faculty and staff at Tech are reasons Tech remains a safe campus for everyone.
