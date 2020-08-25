Texas Tech’s Plains Bridges to Baccalaureate (PBB) Program recently received an award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine known as the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award.
Programs across the country receive this award in recognition of their hard work and advocacy for students in STEM fields who are underrepresented, according to a Tech news release.
Jaclyn E. Cañas-Carell, PBB program director and a Professor of analytical toxicology and environmental chemistry said the program is honored to receive the award, according to the news release. Cañas -Carrell and the program look forward to continuing to work with students who are underrepresented from the South Plains College and bring diversity to STEM.
The PBB was created in 2008 through a partnership between South Plains College and Tech for STEM students to help with the transition from a community college to a university, according to the news release. The National Institute of General Medical Sciences within the National Institutes of Health funds the PBB through a $1.2 million grant.
With 118 program participants, Cañas-Carrell said 93 percent of them have transferred to Tech, according to the news release.
Carol Summer, vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer said, the faculty who lead the program dedicate their lives to the students involved in the program, according to the news release.
