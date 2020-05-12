Texas Tech Physicians and Covenant Health have partnered up to provide a Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Clinic (IOP) for those who struggle with chemical dependency and are looking for treatment.
For individuals who do not need a medically-supervised detox or residential level care, IOP will serve as a substance use disorder treatment program, according to a TTUHSC news release. With the stress the COVID-19 outbreak has brought, Sarah Wakefield, the director of IOP, said the anxiety and frustrations from the pandemic have led to excessive drinking and other addictions for some people.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wakefield said several studies have found that those who have recovered from a drug or alcohol addiction are likely to relapse due to the unprecedented situation, according to the release.
“The fourth wave (mental health needs) starts as soon as the pandemic hits and it doesn’t come back down until long after the pandemic ends,” Wakefield said, according to the release. “The mental health response starts immediately and just grows and grows for a long time for many reasons. This clinic is here to provide treatment and resources for our community.”
IOP will offer help to those 18 or older, whose diagnosis is a substance use disorder whether the individual is unfunded or underfunded. The program will last 16 weeks, following a decreasing intensity model, and will be offered in the evening for those who work during the day. It is also designed to accommodate work and family life, allowing the individuals involved to participate while living at home during the recovery process.
As the IOP follows the Matrix Model, the program will focus on six key clinical areas including individual/conjoint therapy, early recovery, relapse prevention, family education, social support and urine testing.
For those new to recovery and do not want to go to an inpatient facility, the clinic is located at 4000 22nd Place. For more information, call (806) 725-7145.
