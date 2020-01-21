The national Phi Kappa Phi organization recognized Texas Tech's chapter of the organization as a Circle of Excellence Gold chapter.
The recognition of Circle of Excellence Gold is the second-highest acclaim that a chapter can receive from the national Phi Kappa Phi organization, according to a Tech news release. As both the most selective as well as the oldest, Phi Kappa Phi is the country’s leading collegiate honor society.
As of today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in 300 select campuses across the United States and Philippines, according to the news release.
The Tech chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was recognized with this award due to exceeding the organization’s expectations of demonstrating sustainability, vitality and chapter operations within their chapter, according to the news release.
The Circle of Excellence program, introduced in 2018, has recognized 108 chapters that fall within the 2019 to 2020 award year, according to the news release. The title of Gold Distinction was given to 37 chapters.
The Gold Distinction is given to chapters that have scored between 95 and 99 on a scale of 100 regarding criteria over indicators of the chapter’s health, according to the news release.
Along with the title of the Circle of Excellence Gold distinction, the Tech Phi Kappa Phi chapter and every other chapter that earns this recognition will receive:
- Either a $200 cash award or a grant for event registration.
- Recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website.
- A commendation letter from the society that will be sent to both chapter officers and campus administration.
- A logo specially designed for chapter communications uses.
