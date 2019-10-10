Texas Tech’s Personal Financial Planning program has been ranked the best in the nation by Wealth Management magazine.
Wealth Management’s first data-centric measurement of financial programs considered full-time four-year programs located on campuses nation-wide, according to a Tech news release.
The magazine is catered toward financial advisors and wealth professionals, according to the news release. More than 435,000 people read Wealth Management for information on financial service, marketing solutions and improvement on practice management and the gathering of assets.
Wealth Management uses multimedia to reach hundreds of financial firms to promote brand, product and career opportunities, according to the news release. When measuring the PFP programs from each institution, Wealth Management gave scores to multiple weighted categories.
These categories include what degrees the schools grant, the amount of full-time faculty, faculty with advanced degrees and certifications and the ratio of faculty who are non-certified and certified by the CFP, according to the news release.
In addition, Wealth Management also considered the capstone course offered to students, the CFP-certified faculty teaching said capstone course, the minimum course requirements for graduation and the offered electives and the number of CFP completions reported to the CFP Board in the 2018 academic year, according to the news release.
The magazine considered 109 out of 130 institutions that are registered by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, according to the news release. After releasing the survey to gather data on PFP programs, 67 institutes responded.
Institutes that gave incomplete answers, that did not respond at all or that did not have more than ten students for the 2018 academic year were not considered, according to the news release.
Following Tech, the top institutions include the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Utah Valley University, University of Missouri, University of North Florida, California State University-Northridge, Central Michigan University, Indiana Wesleyan University, Delaware State University and Kansas State University, according to the news release.
Tech was one of the first universities nation-wide to offer personal financial planning bachelor’s and master’s degrees, according to the news release. In addition, Tech was the first institute to offer a personal financial planning doctorate program.
The PFP was created in 1986, according to the news release. Bill Gustafson, who helped create the program, said it has been supported and favorably recognized by the leadership of the university, the alumni of the program and Wealth Management.
Vickie Hampton, the chair of the Department of Personal Financial Planning in the College of Human Sciences, said, according to the news release, that Tech has often been recognized as a top contributor to the personal financial advising industry. She said much of the success of the program comes from hard-working students and the skilled faculty that mentors them.
