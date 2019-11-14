Speakers, Alex Pearl and Dr. Vickie Sutton of the Tech School of Law, and Tesia Zientek of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, discuss political and environmental issues at the Native Identity Panel. The Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion hosted a Native Identity Panel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the law school's Lanier Auditorium.