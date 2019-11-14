Identity, sovereignty and the relationship between indigenous nations and the United States government all were topics discussed during a panel hosted as way to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month. Wednesday.
Panelists spoke from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Lanier Auditorium in the Tech School of Law about different issues pertaining to indigenous people.
“Indigenous nations under federal law are considered to be domestic dependent nations,” Alex Pearl, professor and director of the Center for Water and Law Policy, said. “We get to determine who is and isn't a member of our community. Each of us up here are citizens of our tribal nation, and that means that we have qualified under the legal constructs be a constitutional or traditional for our respective nations. Being able to identify as native and more specifically as a citizen of a tribal community is really among the most fundamental attributes of the legal concept of being a sovereign nation.”
Vickie Sutton, associate dean for digital learning and graduate education, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor and director of the Center for Biodefense, Law and Public Policy, said there needs to be contrast when talking about identity with being ethnically Indian and being an Indian citizen.
“The government had to sort this out at one point to say that being Native American or being a member of a tribe was a political distinction, not a racial distinction,” Sutton said. “You can see that that identity is tied in very closely with tribal sovereignty, and maintaining tribal sovereignty is very important as Professor Pearl said, identifying who is a citizen set up that tribal nation. It is very, very different.”
As the education director at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Tesia Zientek said she spends her time thinking about what tribal identity means in context with students and citizens.
“Within the government, we really have to focus on how we can serve our citizens, no matter where they are, how we can meet them where they are, mean that quite literally as far as how can we serve them,” Zientek said. “A lot of our people are disconnected from our tribe because of the distance, both figurative and literal from their nation. So, as a tribe, we have to figure out how to meet those people where they are and help them become more confident and who they are as Potawatomi.”
Zientek also identified ties in with language, which she said is an important aspect of culture.
“There's so much of our culture that lives and dies with the language,” she said. “The Potawatomi with their nine bands in the U.S., two in Canada, we have fewer than 10 living first language speakers. We are very close to our language being dying out.”
There is a language department at her tribe where it provides resources for those wanting to learn the language, Zientek said.
The Chickasaw Nation also has developed resources for language learning and preservation, Pearl said.
“Part of reclaiming that language, I think demonstrates some of the things that you want to see in someone who belongs to a community that they want to understand their history and their culture and live culture in a contemporary meaningful way rather than use it as a sort of historical fantasy,” he said. “I think it reinforces the idea that native cultures are living, breathing, resilient, resistant contemporary entities, and language is an important part of our belief system way of understanding the world and our culture.”
Language also impacts how the words fit into the culture and belief system of the tribe, and that they needed to be preserved, Sutton said.
The panelists also discussed identity and sovereignty, and how they impact indigenous issues, such as Standing Rock and the Dakota pipeline, as well as other oil pipelines around the country.
“The initial pipeline that was to go through north of Standing Rock was initially slated to give north of Bismarck,” Pearl said, “and can we readily recognize that it didn't go through Bismarck because there are non-Indians living there. So, they moved it downstream, so that if it broke, it would ruin the water source with Standing Rock people.”
It was a successful bald-faced of environmental racism, Pearl said.
“The protest at Standing Rock was based in this idea that the land is sacred even though it's not treaty land, it's still a sacred place. And in the law, there's protections for non-treaty land that is sacred,” Pearl said. “The protest there were because the legal system in the U.S. has failed these people, and they're right.”
In addition, there also was the difference in land protection in the federal government using indigenous land, and then the government dealing in the private sector, Sutton said.
The federal government acts like a legal guardian when permitting with tribes, Sutton said. The federal government also permits to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“That's a problem because it leaves tribal people less powerful and with less say over how their own land is used,” Sutton said. “You have these very bad decisions that affect the tribe’s history and your future from then on. And that's part of the problem that there's such a difficult kind of complex relationship to unravel. They're able to prevent people from observing. So, if you can't even observe what's happening to your land, you can't say very much about it because you have your witnesses to the damage that's being done with the violations that are occurring on land.”
The relationship between the tribes and federal and state governments are also complex in terms of jurisdiction when it comes to crimes, Sutton said.
“When, as an Indian, Native American woman is raped on a reservation, you don't call the local police, you've called the FBI,” she said. “And how interested are they going to be now in showing up to investigate here? So, you have missing and murdered Indigenous women in cases that are never even investigated.”
The distance between many rural communities and federal FBI offices also make it difficult to report sexual assault and other crimes, Pearl said.
“These cases are notoriously very difficult for the federal government to prosecute, and so, they're not going to prosecute them because it's difficult,” he said. “Now, that demonstrates the sort of political powerlessness that native women, in particular, have, and, you know, I think tribal communities are really hamstrung in terms of being able to effectively utilize their sovereignty to protect the native women.”
It is tragic to have to speak to young girls about the dangers, Zientek said.
“An indigenous woman who starts to realize because of these figures, or these lack of concrete figures, that according to the way that our criminal system is set up their life, their body is less important than their non-indigenous female peers,” she said. “I think that it's good that we're shining a light on it, but I think that is a really hard pill to swallow, for our, our indigenous women to realize the lack of value that's been placed on our lives for so long.”
Health care is another issue Zientek said intersects with sovereignty and tribal versus federal jurisdiction. The two ways of administering health care are a direct service try and compacting.
In the direct method, tribes have the Indian Health Services run clinics, she said.
“A tribe can also compact with the federal government and get that money directly and decide how they want to manage their healthcare affairs and then hire their own employees to administer those services themselves,” Zientek said. “When you're talking about compact and talking about the self-governance complex, the idea behind it is nobody takes better care of you than yourself, and when you have the IHS providing health care services for community, they are not of that community. They do not know what the community needs.”
There are those outside of the tribes who see issues, such as health care and crime, as reasons for the federal government to give full sovereignty to tribes and allow them to carry out their own affairs, Sutton said. They also see the agencies as social programs when it is more like a contract between the federal government and the tribes.
“The part that the United States agreed to do has to be continuous because the land was taken, and the land has not been given back,” Sutton said. “There is an obligation on the part of the United States that we have to recognize. It's a moral obligation to hold a contract or treaty that was made with the tribes, and every time the United States does not uphold their agreement with tribes, that it is absolutely immoral for the United States to do. So, if you care about being honest nation and being moral, then you have to hold that contract to continue to provide that support.”
It was also important for indigenous people to be recognized as sovereign nations when on the global stage as well, such as the Cop21 agreement in Paris about climate change, Pearl said. Indigenous people were there, but their sovereignty was not recognized by the United Nations.
“The idea was when the UN only recognizes your colonial nation, it doesn't recognize your nation,” he said. “And when we think about how, specifically and how substantially climate change affects indigenous peoples, for us not to have a seat at the table at that same level is extremely upsetting, right. Recognition means we sit down, and you treat us as equals in the international context.”
Including native voices in all aspects of research and other issues were important, which is why he works to help more native kids go to college, Pearl said.
“I'm the chairman of the Cobell Scholarship Fund,” he said. “I'm really proud of the work we're doing to try and elevate Native students and give them opportunities to try and break down some financial barriers, whether it's at the vocational level, the undergraduate level and the graduate level.”
Sutton and the National Congress of American Indians policy advisory board are focusing on keeping people coming back and serving in the tribal government, she said.
“You have to start educating them and making sure that they are tied in with the culture so that they understand that it's an important part of their life and make it an important part of their life,” Sutton said. “Part of that has been just asking them, ‘What is it that you do? What is it that you enjoy? What are your ties to the community?’ and building on that kind of activity.”
Zientek works in the Potawatomi Leadership Program, which focuses on graduating high school students and first year college students, she said/ The program helps the students learn about the tribal government and culture.
“I'm the advisor for that program and have been for several years, and that means that every summer I get to watch 10 students start to feel like their identity belongs to them,” Zientek said. “It is such a moving experience that is both incredibly uplifting and also incredibly heartbreaking because that's only 10 students, you know, over 30,000 citizens, and I wish we can reach more. But I think I think that program to me is a way that not only validates my understanding of my own identity but helps me help other young people figure out what it means to be part of one.”
