The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered different aspects of higher education, but at Texas Tech, retention and recruitment efforts have not faced many hardships.
Patrick Hughes, the vice provost for University Programs and Student Success, said Tech is not like many other universities, who are not seeing increasing retention rates.
“Overall, our one-year retention rate has increased over the last year,” he said. “Texas Tech is not experiencing the same kinds of effects on its retention at this time as other colleges and universities.”
Factors that influence retention include the lack of finances, illnesses, the need to stay at home, academic performance and COVID-19, Hughes said.
“Primarily, students are not re-enrolling not due to academic or medical reasons but due to postponing education to wait and see if the effects of the pandemic on higher education pass so that they can resume their studies in a so-called normal way,” Hughes said.
Students are deferring their re-enrollment because COVID-19 has affected the way they want to learn, Hughes said. COVID-19 affects retention due to its impact on academic performance, one's health and a family's financial situation, which can withhold students from returning for a second term.
Tech worked to have outreach and consistent engagement with students that prevented the decrease in retention other universities are experiencing, Hughes said.
“I also credit the students for their willingness to follow the universities recommendations and also return for classes, to do all those things that we're asking you to do on top of simply returning to school and attending classes,” he said. “Kudos go out to our students as well.”
Joshua Barron, senior director for Tech Student Success and Retention, said the virtual environment that faculty members provided this semester has helped to outweigh the negative impacts of COVID-19.
“I actually think our retention rate might be much higher, had it not been for COVID-19 bringing it down to the level that it currently is,” Barron said, “which is still an improvement over what it has been in years past.”
Many students have succeeded in taking ownership of their educational experience with the help of faculty and deserve to be congratulated, Barron said. Recruitment also contributes to retention as it then becomes time for the university to retain students.
Rex Oliver, associate director for recruitment in Tech Undergraduate Admissions, said faculty are working to recruit students to the university in ways that accommodate to the precautions that are to be made due to the pandemic.
“We have a very robust marketing team,” Oliver said.
For more information about past retention rates at Tech, visit the Tech Institutional Research Factbook.
