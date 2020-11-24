According to an email from the Office of International Affairs (OIA), all spring 2021 study aboard trips have been canceled.
Due to the current surge of COVID-19, lockdowns worldwide and states of emergency, the OIA had to take these late proactive measures, according to the email.
OIA plans on resuming regular study abroad as soon it is safe to do so, according to the email.
For more information, visit depts.ttu.edu.
