As students at Texas Tech prepare for their finals, there are many resources across campus they can take advantage of to study, alleviate stress and more.
The Tech University Library will be open 24 hours through finals week from Wednesday to Tuesday, according to the University Library website. Free snacks and water will be provided late in the evening on Friday and Saturday courtesy of the Texas Tech Friends of the Library, according to the Tech University Libraries Facebook page.
Additionally, the University Library will also be hosting the Dog Days of Finals in partnership with the South Plains Obedience Training Club of Lubbock. On Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., dogs will be present in the Croslin Room to help students de-stress.
Student Union & Activities will be hosting Study at the SUB from Thursday to Wednesday, according to to the Student Union & Activities website. The Student Union Building will be open to students for 24 hours from 7 a.m. on Dec. 12 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, and from 12 p.m. on Dec. 15 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 18.
No music will be playing after 5 p.m. during the week, and the games area will be closed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, according to the Student Union & Activities Website. The doors by the CopyMail and the doors north and west of the bookstore will be open for the whole night during Study at the SUB.
During Study the SUB, free scantrons and blue books will be provided while supplies last from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the Information Desk in the SUB across from the Barnes & Noble bookstore, according to the Student Union & Activities website. Additionally, free coffee will be provided from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. while supplies last.
As part of Study at the SUB, a free pancake and sausage breakfast also will be provided at midnight on Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the SUB CopyMail. Free donuts also will be available at midnight on Monday and Tuesday at the SUB CopyMail, according to the Student Union & Activities website. Student IDs are required, and the food will be provided while supplies last.
