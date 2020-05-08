Getting one’s product or startup established consists of multiple steps, especially with certain resources being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for students with an entrepreneurial mindset, one can continue to work on their idea.
Being a student entrepreneur, one haaccess to multiple resources and information at Texas Tech, even when working remotely at home.
Cameron Smith, interim managing director of the Tech Office of Research and Commercialization, said the ORC acts as a first step for students, faculty or staff who have an idea they want to implement.
“We are happy to consult with students, talk to them about their ideas, see if maybe what they’re doing can be protected by some sort of intellectual property protection, be it a patent, trademark, copyright,” he said.
Tech does not claim ownership to a student’s idea if it goes through the ORC, Smith said.
The office also can do a full assessment of a student’s product and provide an assessment report that details the intellectual protection options that are available, Smith said. ORC staff also can conduct a market analysis of the technology.
Even amid the pandemic, Smith said the office is available to students by phone at 806-742-4105.
“We are set up to work remotely and busier than ever,” he said. “So, we have a whole disclosure process for disclosing inventions that students might have, and we’re happy to even have a phone call and talk to that student if they have any questions about it, whether they fully disclose the technology with us or not, we’re still happy to be there and point them in the right direction.”
At the ORC, Smith said students will not deal with the costs they can incur if they try to seek consultation and assessment services locally.
Regardless, Smith said the second step of the process, which is working to form the company or gain resources to launch a product or company, can still be completed through Tech. The Tech Innovation Hub at research Park is one place he suggests students to consider.
Jean Evans, associate managing director of the Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park, said the staff can direct students to different resources.
“But if they have an idea that they haven’t quite formulated, we have resources that can help them even further that,” she said.
The I-Corps program is one way students and many others can learn to develop skills in customer discovery, according to the Tech Innovation Hub website.
More resources and services can be found on the Innovation Hub website, Evans said.
“But anytime they want to get connected, we’re there for them,” she said.
Regardless of the resources, some students may need to consider their own skills and attributes.
“Deep down, they just have to have that desire to really promote whatever it is they believe in,” Evans said, “and it’s not generated because of money, generally. It really is that they just feel for their product or service or the idea that they have that they think can better the world.”
Michael Ryan, professor of practice in management in the Tech Rawls College of Business and executive director for the Tech Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business, said knowing what customers want is one of the first steps of entrepreneurship. This step could be challenging with the current situation, as people still are working remotely.
“With today’s environment and social distancing and everything else, face-to-face has changed,” he said. “Now, it’s Zoom or Skype or FaceTime.”
There are some people that are comfortable with working remotely while others are not, Ryan said. Regardless, the interaction with a person is not the same, which poses a challenge in reaching out to customers.
Despite the obstacles the pandemic poses, Ryan said there still are opportunities for creative thinking when reaching out to customers or setting the foundation for a business.
“In today’s environment, that has now sparked a lot of constraints but also helped to develop a lot of creativity,” he said.
Regarding how one should continue their entrepreneurial efforts during the pandemic, Ryan said a student should not wait for something to happen and do their homework on what they need to do, whether that be utilizing campus resources, such as the Innovation Hub. Networking and seeking mentorship also can be helpful.
“But it takes a lot of time, a lot of effort and the recognition that you’re the driver. It’s not someone else that’s going to lead you down a path,” he said. “You got to start discovering and look for every opportunity.”
