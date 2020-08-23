As some students grow concerned of the health risks COVID-19 poses in the classroom, online classes continue to be a sought-out option.
At Texas Tech, a student with concerns for their health or who has underlying health conditions may have an in-person or hybrid course that has no alternative online options and may want to see what accommodations can be provided to take that course online. Depending on one’s situation, requesting that a class be taken online may be possible.
Rob Stewart, senior vice provost at Tech, said one should first talk to his or her academic adviser to determine alternate options.
“Just because a student doesn’t want to be around a lot of other students isn’t a reason for changing a course to online,” he said. “But the student might work with their adviser and find available online courses to take.”
If a student is wanting to change an in-person or hybrid course to online just based on their personal preferences, Stewart said that may not lead to any changes in how they can access the course material.
“If an individual student is asking for a course online, we just ask them to confirm with that instructor, and if they have a health or medical basis for it, they work with Student Disability Services,” he said.
Tech Student Disability Services will help identify if taking a course completely online is a reasonable accommodation for a student based on their health conditions, Stewart said.
James Whitfield, associate director of Student Disability Services, said there is an alternative classroom delivery format a student may be able to utilize depending on any health conditions they may have. Through SDS, a student could be offered distance learning accommodations for a course based on current supporting information and documentation from a medical professional.
The alternative classroom delivery format is set for the fall semester and will be reviewed again in the spring, Whitfield said. If the university thinks it is best to continue this option, then the format will remain in the spring.
On the SDS website, Whitfield said students can access an application to apply for services from SDS and upload necessary supporting documentation.
When applying for SDS services, Whitfield said there could be various disabilities or medical documentation that could warrant distance learning accommodations.
“We’re really looking at students who have immunocompromised situations or disabilities: asthma, breathing issues, chronic pneumonia, chronic illnesses, diabetes (and) heart conditions,” he said.
There may be other conditions unrelated to breathing, such as severe anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder, that SDS may consider in an application for accommodations.
In addition to students with health conditions applying for distance learning options and other accommodations through SDS, Whitfield said it also is common for students who do not have a disability to request certain accommodations.
These types of students typically request accommodations to avoid exposing their loved ones to COVID-19 or to change their one non-online course they have, Whitfield said. Although, there may not be many accommodations SDS can provide these students.
“Those are ones we can’t work with because they themselves don’t have the disability or the condition,” he said.
SDS will refer those students to their academic advisers to look for alternative class options and see if there are accommodations that can be made, Whitfield said.
Regardless of who reaches out to SDS and applies for services, Whitfield said the length of the process can vary, but one may expect longer response times during busier times of the fall semester.
“Our goal is to always reply to students within 24 hours, typically on a normal day,” he said. “But when we’re looking at the week before classes, during the first week of classes, we’ve got phone calls from hundreds of professors, emails from students and parents.”
During the first week of classes, Whitfield said a student should expect longer response times of around a few days.
Typically, students who have health conditions and need accommodations would have requested services from SDS months prior to the first week of school, Whitfield said. For those who had to make last-minute changes to their schedule and still want to apply for services, uploading the proper medical documentation will help quicken the process.
Even though documentation eventually would be needed, Whitfield said SDS does not want to discourage students who do not have medical documentation to reach out. Student Health Services and the Student Counseling Center are two services he said have been known to write diagnoses and provide documentation.
“I understand it could be costly but using those services here on campus might help,” he said, “and then we could probably do temporary accommodations to help a student get started.
After applying for accommodations through SDS, Whitfield said a student will be assigned a counselor and can set up an appointment with them to possibly arrange accommodations.
“They would meet with the student, and then they would go through the entire process of how to request your letter of accommodation through our AIM System,” he said, “and our AIM System is just a management system that allows a student to go in and pick and choose their accommodations that they would like to use within a class they’re going to send the letter of accommodation to.”
Instructional videos regarding the process and the meeting between a student and SDS can be found on the SDS website, Whitfield said.
Once the student is allowed into the AIM System and is able to request letters of accommodation after the meeting, Whitfield said SDS will send the letters to a professor’s email regarding the accommodations a student needs for their class. A student’s medical information will remain confidential when the letters are sent to a faculty member.
“When we send this letter after they create it on AIM, then the student’s tasked to reach out to that professor, set up a time to meet with them, then go over those accommodations,” he said.
The meeting with the professor is meant to ensure the professor understands the accommodations a student needs and determining how to properly carry out those accommodations, Whitfield said.
Accommodations can look different for every student who goes through SDS, Whitfield said. Taking part in an independent study, utilizing live virtual lectures or studying online material at one’s own time are just some examples of how accommodations can be executed to promote distance learning.
“I believe the university as a whole understands the situation here and how everybody can be different and how COVID-19 can affect each individual in a different way,” he said. “I firmly believe the university is doing its best to work with all students in any capacity possible.”
If one is not able to receive accommodations through SDS, reaching out to one’s professor may be another way to receive distance learning accommodations.
Just because a student asks a professor if there are online options to their course, Stewart said there still is not a reason for a professor to be able to comply with that request.
For those students who may not have underlying health issues but perceive an issue with health protocols not being followed in the course, Stewart said there can be different steps to get the issue resolved. The university has provided the faculty with guidance and asked them to be direct in managing certain situations.
“If a student has a concern about the safety of the classroom, they should probably first visit with the instructor and express their concern with something they see is lacking,” he said, “and that may be something that instructor was not aware of until a student raises the point.”
If the issue continues despite a student having a conversation with the instructor, Stewart said to visit with the department chair of the course or the Tech Office of the Provost.
When everyone follows the campus mask, social distancing and hygiene protocols, Stewart said the campus will be safer.
“We’re all in this together,” Stewart said, “and this is as much about taking care of each other as it is taking care of ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.