Entrepreneurs secured more than $100 million in loans and equity with the assistance of the Northwest Texas Small Business Development at Texas Tech over the past fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
The capital funds were utilized by businesses to create and save 5,155 jobs this year in 95 county areas that are served by NWT SBDC, according to a Tech news release.
Judy Wilhelm, executive director of NWT SBDC, said people do not realize the impact NWT SBDC has on the local economy, according to the news release. They help small businesses start and expand their business.
The record $100 million in capital would not have been made possible if it were no for the staff, who worked in-person, over the phone and virtually over the fiscal year, Wilhelm said, according to the news release.
Randy Burch, NWT SBDC associate executive director, said they typically assist clients in securing between $30 million and $50 million, according to the news release. $100 million is more than three times the goal for the region set by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In addition to the 5,155 jobs saved and created, 9,510 employees were supported by NWT SBDC by providing technical assistance to area businesses, according to the news release. The region also saw a record number of more than 3,600 clients this past fiscal year.
NWT SBDC has information on its website about Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the CARES Act through the SBA.
