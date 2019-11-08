The Texas Tech National Wind institute is joining Northern Arizona University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Pennsylvania State University in providing online courses to enrolled students at each institution.
The universities will work through the Great Plains Interactive Distance Education Alliance to share classes and resources on one website, according to a Tech news release. After completing the courses, students will receive a graduate certificate from the university in which they are originally enrolled.
Offered courses will focus on science, technology, engineering, math, business and law, according to the news release. Webinars for students at enrolled at any of the universities are also being planned for the courses.
The grant has an active program seeking to recruit underrepresented minorities into the program by reaching out to student organizations across the four universities, according to the news release.
The program is scheduled to launch in Fall 2020, according to the news release. Tech will offer Advanced Technical Wind Energy I and II, Advanced Managerial Wind Energy I and II and Renewable Energy.
