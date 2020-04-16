Texas Tech Provost Michael Galyean announced nine faculty members as 2020 Integrated Scholars, according to a news release from Tech. The scholars were selected from a pool of 32 nominees.
“We are very pleased to honor this year’s group of Integrated Scholars,” Galyean said, according to the release. “These are special people who have a remarkable ability to infuse what they do in the classroom with their scholarship and creative energy. Moreover, they understand that the classroom and their professional activities can be extended beyond normal borders and become a force for service to our community and beyond. These unique individuals make Texas Tech a special place for our students and for their colleagues.”
According to the release, the 2020 Integrated Scholars are:
- Atila Ertas, professor and director of the transdisciplinary studies program in the department of mechanical engineering in the Tech Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
- Lisa Garner Santa, professor of flute and associate director of learning and teaching in the Tech School of Music and the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts
- Bill Gelber, associate professor of acting/directing in the Tech School of Theatre and Dance and the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts
- Raegan Higgins, associate professor in the department of mathematics and statistics in the Tech College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Maccarone, presidential research excellence professor in the department of physics and astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Dimitri Pappas, associate professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Emily Skidmore, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the department of history in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Chris Taylor, associate professor and director of land arts of the American West in the College of Architecture
- Chuck West, Thornton Distinguished Chair in the department of plant and soil science in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.