Texas Tech was named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll, an award that recognizes universities for its ability to help transfer students succeed. This marks the fourth consecutive year Tech has been recognized for its efforts.
As students transfer from community colleges, Tech has created organizations like Transfer Connection and Transfer Techsans to help the students transition to the university as it provides academic and personal support, according to a Tech news release. Tech is also an academic partner with more than 40 colleges and universities, helping the students transfer credits easily.
Tech was one of 123 colleges and universities across the nation to be named to the honor roll, according to the release. Tech was also one of eight universities to receive the recognition.
