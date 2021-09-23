Texas Tech was named by The Great Colleges to Work For Program as one of the best colleges to work for in the nation on Sept. 23, according to a news release.
Joining Tech Health Sciences Center and Angelo State University, Tech is one of two institutions within the Big 12 Conference to be named this year along with Baylor University, according to the news release.
Tech earned recognition in job satisfaction and support, diversity, inclusion and belonging, compensation, benefits and professional development, according to the release.
“We continually strive to build an environment that is conducive to student and employee success, so to be recognized among the Great Colleges to Work For® is a gratifying and humbling testament to our efforts," President Lawrence Schovanec said in a statement. "Our faculty and staff consistently go above and beyond to support the personal and professional development of our students and one another.”
