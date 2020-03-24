Amid COVID-19 concerns, Tech has moved through the various phases of the Emergency Remote Work Status Operational Phases. President Schovanec announced in an email on Tuesday Tech will begin transitioning to Phase IV.
With the exception of positions that are considered critical, faculty and staff will be expected to work from home and limit their presence on campus, according to the email. Buildings on campus will no longer remain open in favor of maintaining the majority of Tech’s employees off campus.
Tech will be providing resources for managers and employees during this time through a website from the Office of Human Resources. For all employee-related questions regarding the new policy and discerning which positions are considered critical, one can contact the Office of Human Resources at hr.talent.management@ttu.edu or (806) 742-365, according to the email.
Those that have questions regarding payroll during this time can contact Payroll & Tax Services at webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu or (806) 742-3211. Those who have questions about campus building access can access a map provided by the email or call (806) 742-4OPS, according to the email. Those with questions relating to research on campus, maintaining critical instruments and storage facilities should contact the Office of the Vice President of Research and Innovation.
