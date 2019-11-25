As a way to provide students at Midland College more educational opportunities and an easier transition to Texas Tech, the presidents of both schools signed an academic agreement Monday.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Midland College President Steve Thomas signed the agreement at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Midland College Scharbauer Student Center. The event was livestreamed on the Tech Academic Partnerships Facebook page.
“At the end of the day, what this is really about is providing additional opportunities to our students because we’re going to be signing a memo of understanding that gives students a real chance to continue their education that they might not have considered otherwise,” Thomas said.
Providing access to opportunities is a Tech goal Schovanec said is exemplified through partnerships, such as this signing.
“Our ability to fulfill that ambition is made more possible through arrangements like this,” he said.
Tech and Midland College share common values, Schovanec said, such as putting students first.
In addition to these values, Schovanec said Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board challenges, such as increasing education attainment and workforce readiness and helping students develop marketable skills, will be fulfilled through this agreement.
“This agreement addresses all of those priorities,” he said.
Making sure this agreement is meaningful is one aspect Schovanec discussed during the signing.
“The Midland community is one of the most important economic centers in the state,” Schovanec said, “and we value the chance to be more connected to this area.”
Damon Kennedy, vice president of instructional services at Midland College and alumnus of both Midland College and Tech, said Tech has really emerged in recent years.
“This really is such a unique opportunity for our students,” he said. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we’re providing those opportunities from Midland to go to Lubbock.”
