The Texas Tech Meat Judging Team won their 14th national championship in the American Meat Science Association International Meat Judging Contest Sunday.
This is the fourth time the team has won a national competition, winning one for each decade of the competition, according to a Tech news release.
The team also took the top three individual performance places, according to the news release. Sherri Halstead from Aztec, New Mexico; Britt Dixon from Roswell, New Mexico and Grant Kitten from Slaton, placed in the top three.
Tech won nine of the 10 individual honors in the alternate division, according to the news release. The first place was won by Zain Wade from Heber City, Utah.
“I am very proud of this meat judging team and their championship,” Michael Orth, chairman of the Department of Animal and Food Sciences, said, according to the release. “Great students and alumni support lead to moments like these.”
