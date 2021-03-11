Tech’s Meat Judging Team has completed the spring sweep with their victory at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Meat Contest hosted at Martin Preferred Foods, according to a release from Texas Tech Today.
This victory marks the third time this semester the team won in a meat judging contest, with the first victory at the AMSA Mountain West on Jan. 17 and the second one at the Lonestar Classic Youth & Collegiate contest in Ennis on Feb. 6, according to the release.
Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences, said he is very thankful for the opportunity to be at Tech and be a Red Raider. Miller said he is blessed to have the opportunity to work with this very special set of coaches and students, and he is very proud of his team and the wonderful way they represented Tech, according to the release.
Due to how the Houston competition allowed schools to send multiple teams to compete, Tech submitted two teams, Red and Black, to participate, according to the release. Both teams finished in top four, while several members completed as alternates and finished 18th overall.
According to the release, the Red team won first place in the Houston competition with 4,228 points, while the Black team finished fourth with 4,137 points. Taking second place was the Kansas State University Tigers team with 4,218 points, and third was the Colorado State Green team with 4,175 points. Angelo State University, part of the Texas Tech University System, finished fifth with 4,133 points.
Tech’s victory can be attributed to its domination in the individual categories, according to the news release. The Red team finished first in various categories for beef, third in specifications, total placing and reasons/questions and fifth in pork judging. On the other hand, the Black team finished second for pork judging and reasons/questions, fourth in specification and fifth in lamb judging.
One of the outstanding individuals is Hondo native Cassie Bendele, who put forth her third-straight top-five finish and second overall individual title finishing with 1,075 points in this contest, according to the release. She took first place in overall beef, second place in beef grading and specifications, seventh in pork judging and 10th in reasons/questions while competing for the Red team.
Preston Twilligear, another Hondo native, put together his second straight top-five finish and come in fourth with 1,063 points. He finished second in overall beef, fourth in total placing, fifth in beef judging and eighth in specifications while competing for the Red team, according to the release.
Black team competitor Grace Parker, who finished 10th with 1,051 points, was the one who rounded out the individual top 10 finishers for Tech. According to the release, she took fourth in lamb judging, fifth in total placing, eighth in pork judging and ninth in reasons/questions.
Other event winners for the Black team included, second finisher in reasons/questions Lauren Pfeiffer and Kylan Swinney, who finished eighth in lamb judging, according to the release. Caleb Kunde from the Red team finished seventh in reasons/questions and eighth in beef judging to tie with Parker for 10th overall.
Two performers in Tech’s alternate team placed, according to the release. Dayton Wood, who placed among the top 10 in six different categories and took third place overall with 1,065 points. He also took second place in lamb judging. The other individual is Shelby Kinsey, who finished in the top four in four categories. Kinsey finished first in beef judging and third for both lamb judging and total placing.
Other members of the Meat Judging Team listed in the release include Jake Bagby, Bryce Black, Grace Carver, Kindle Catching, Arliss Corliss, Morgan Elsworth, Grayson Harrell, Skylar Hough
-Anderson, Hannah Pearson, Paige Perryman, Rance Smith, Cade Snethen and Reid Swinney.
Along with Mark Miller, the release mentions three other coaches for this year’s team, including Taylor Schertz, Conner McKinzie and Grant Kitten.
