Texas Tech’s Meat Judging Team won first place at the American Meat Science Association Cargill High Plains Collegiate Meat Judging Contest in Friona less than two weeks before the national championship.
The team will compete in the International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest on Nov. 10 in Dakota City, Nebraska, according to the news release.
Tech placed first in six of the eight categories, including beef judging, lamb judging, pork judging, overall beef, reasoning/questions and total placing, according to the Tech news release.
The team finished with 4,096 points, which was 89 points ahead of second-place winners, Texas A&M, according to the news release. Oklahoma State received third place, Angelo State received fourth place and Kansas State finished in fifth place.
Sherri Halstead of Aztec, New Mexico, led the team; she placed first overall with 1,053 total points, according to the news release. She received first place in the beef judging, lamb judging, overall beef, specifications, total placing and reasons/questions categories. She also finished in second place in beef grading and seventh place in pork judging.
Taylor Schertz of Krum received third place overall with 1,209 points, according to the news release. She won first in pork judging, third in lamb judging, fourth in total placing and fifth in overall beef. She also finished in the top ten in the beef judging, reasons/questions and specifications categories.
Grant Kitten of Slaton finished fourth in the overall competition with 1,029 points, third in beef judging and overall beef and fourth in beef grading, according to the news release. He placed in the top ten in the lamb judging and total placing categories.
Jacie Henefey of D’Hanis placed second in beef judging and fifth in reasons/questions, according to the news release. She also placed in the top ten in pork judging and total placing.
Britt Dixon of Roswell, New Mexico, finished with 1,034 for the Tech alternate individuals.
Other members of the team include Anna Carlock of Joshua, Abram Chaparro of Clayton, New Mexico, Wilse Corliss of Estancia, New Mexico, Nicole Cox of Hutto, Denise Guevara of Garden City, Kansas, Maleea Harper of Amherst, Newt Koemel of Albany, Ty Largent of Redding, California, Greg Matocha of La Grange, Conner McKinzie of Stephenville, Anna Scott of Hazlehurst, Georgia, Keith Shoemake of Spring Branch, Tanner Thompson of Florence, Zain Wade of Heber City, Utah, and Paige Williams of Austin, according to the news release.
Alongside Mark Miller, professor in meat science, food processing and preservation, graduate students Tommy Fletcher and Cole Perkins acted as coaches for this year’s Meat Judging Team, according to the news release.
Earlier in the semester, the team placed second in the AMSA Eastern National competition in September and third place at the AMSA American Royal competition in October, according to the news release.
Miller said he is proud of his team for working well together and facilitating a positive atmosphere, according to the news release.
