The monetary return and popularization of Power Five sporting at the university level typically resides in football, basketball, baseball or other athletics programs that bring national attention to a university.
But for Texas Tech, the most successful athletic program is within the halls of the Animal and Food Sciences building in the heart of its campus - meat judging.
What started over one decade ago has blossomed into a storied dynasty, and at the forefront is head coach Mark Miller.
Some describe Miller as a legend, some a professor and some a winner. But the foundation of all talk resides in Miller’s outspoken faith and desire to help others.
“He’s not only our coach, but he’s a leader in our lives,” Cassie Bendele, a junior animal science major, said. “He really wants us to grow together … Without him, me and 22 other people wouldn’t be nearly as close as we are; he helped us become best friends and a family.”
But his focus on team bonding is not to be replaced with the talent and keen eye for meat judging that Miller holds.
Involved in research with collaborators at USDA, Cargill, Tyson, Nebraska Beef and a host of others, according to Tech’s website, Miller has devoted decades of work to his craft. He was also one of the first people to look into food safety interventions in reducing pathogen levels in meat products.
Earning his masters from Tech and Ph.D. from A&M, Miller has mastered the craft.
“Dr. Miller is a living, walking legend. Not just at Tech, but in all of science industries. He certainly provides a lot of guidance and a lot of insight, he’s kind of the hierarchy of the coaching program we have,” Connor Mckenzie, a senior animal science major from Stephenville, said.
McKenzie, who once served on the team, is now assisting with the coaching load.
Competition aside, though, meat judging is commonly seen as a segway into other trails of life.
A stepping stone to generate life lessons and other important aspects of growing up, and those philosophies stand at the forefront of Tech’s program.
“Winning is not the real reason we meat judge,” Miller said. “Meat judging is just a vehicle through which we can help students become better prepared to go out and impact the world … We really don’t talk about winning, because winning is like, seventh, on the list of things that we need to accomplish.”
A family atmosphere, grades and personal growth are all among things Miller listed above winning.
And his coaching skill and ability to positively influence the minds of his students is unparalleled.
But aside from Miller, each participant has his or her own ultimate goals within meat judging and while on the meat judging team.
“Academics are always a priority,” McKenzie said.
For Bendele, a stout accomplishment in the midst of a decorated resume and personal growth are the takeaways from her tenure at Tech meat judging.
“It’s building us as people,” she said. “Nothing prepares you for the real world like meat judging does.”
Bendele’s 2021 tenure marked the end of her meat judging career at Tech, but her departure saw a flurry of accomplishments as well.
In fact, Bendele cemented her name into one of the most valuable competitors for Tech, with high-level finishes outlining her studded junior campaign. Bendele placed top-three in every meat judging event she participated in throughout the semester.
In her first event, a starting, third-place finish at the Mountain West in January only improved.
She went on with back-to-back first-place finishes at the Lonestar Classic in February and another gold finish in Houston in March.
But her abilities stretch far beyond just competitive medals.
“Cassie is a great leader because she cares for her other teammates. And even though she’s individually successful, she can bring the rest of her teammates to a much higher level by caring about them and helping them understand the things she understands,” Miller said. “With her success, the chances of the team’s success also rose.”
For a program with a steadfast bounty of success, Bendele continued the tradition of excellence.
A tradition that has been seasoned to perfection for years.
Trophies line their facilities with text of first-place finishes at the local, state and national level.
Two global world championships and nine of last 13 national championships (15 overall) are just some of Tech Meat Judging’s few crowning achievements through the years.
But to many, meat judging is an entirely different landscape of sporting.
A program that began in 1926 at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago was coined the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Program, and for 94 years, with the exception of the World War II years between 1942-1945, contests have been held annually.
They began under sponsorship of The National Livestock and Meat Board, but have since been passed to the American Meat Science Association.
The events require a combination of countless hours of dedication, physical and mental strain, but most importantly, meat grading.
The Competition:
Three cuts of meat are presented to each competitor within the frozen, walk-in cooler: Beef, pork and lamb.
The contest begins in the morning, with five placing classes. The placing classes involve one beef carcass class, one beef cuts class, one pork carcass class, one pork cuts class and one lamb carcass class.
These include 10 specifications that students are trained to look for in regard to defects in the meat.
These can help determine if the meat is good or bad for having no bones or cartilage, lymph glands or other aspects. There are different calls that the competitors make in regard to their respective cut.
Quality grading rounds out the morning session, and this is when the competitors essentially assess the value of 15 beef carcasses.
This stems from how much intramuscular fat the ribeye has. For the common grocery shopper, this is where meat quality terms such as choice, select, prime and higher quality grades of meat come from.
These conclusions are found from the amount of white seen in the muscle of the meat; the more white, the higher the grading, from a quality perspective.
But this is just surface level. The meat judgers also have to dive into and analyze the physiological age of the carcass, the learning maturity and numerous things along those lines that require hours of learning, focus and application under pressure.
Afterwards, a lunch break is taken, Mckenzie said. During the break, the team writes reasons on the placing classes to justify their decisions, he said.
Five more placing classes round out the afternoon along with yield grading.
This includes analysis of the lean-to-fat ratio of the beef carcass: Ribeye size area, preliminary yield grade, hot carcass weight, kidney, pelvic and heart fat. Each of these require adjustments and equations that the team uses to come up with a final yield grade for each analyzed carcass, McKenzie said.
The biggest emphasis in terms of quality is placed on the beef carcass, while pork and lamb are placed more in terms of trim and muscling.
As much as six hours can be spent in the cool, meat-filled refrigerator for meat judging competitions.
But like any competition, each competitor has to prepare. And for Tech, practices are the epicenter of their successful program.
Meat judging requires behind-the-scenes practice and countless hours of work before competition.
“The students we have a certainly student-athletes,” McKenzie said. “We expect a lot out of them from a practice perspective.”
The meat judging practice schedule is like a full-time job mixed with two-a-day workouts.
For Bendele, her Saturdays are spent waking up at 4 a.m., and practicing until around noon or 1 p.m., she said. And it gets even more intense before a big contest.
“We practice a lot for contests. We’ll wake up at, like, 5 a.m. every single day and practice until like six or so,” she said. “You can’t just be there halfway. You have to be all-in. This is a lifestyle.”
In the fall, the team will have a class Monday, Wednesday and Friday where they practice two hours each day.
And just like other student-athletes, there are financial additions to meat judging participants such as scholarships and tuition aid that are applied.
For out-of-state participants, their fee may be waived if they join Tech’s meat judging team.
There are also awards for victors.
“I just won the last contest and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for that … There’s a lot of good opportunities and there’s a lot of alumni who donate and stuff,” Bendele said.
But with such a rare lifestyle also comes various travel opportunities for Tech’s meat judging team, and the dynasty does not travel lightly.
In fact, a 10-hour, 650-mile drive to Nebraska is commonplace for the team, especially in the spring semester.
“We’ve made a few trips to Nebraska so far this semester, all within COVID-19 guidelines.” McKenzie said.
Their trip to Nebraska saw them win first place, and the team wrapped up its spring semester with a trip to Houston for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest, in which they also won first place.
The victory for Tech cemented a flawless, undefeated spring slate, never losing a contest.
But as sweet as the victory is, unlike most other sports, a four-year guarantee is the opposite of the norm at Tech. In fact, each meat judging participant is only granted one year of eligibility for contests.
But it is common for former judgers to return to the program in a coaching position, such as McKenzie.
“Undergraduates and graduate students help, you know, do the more day-to-day tasks in terms of organizing practices, booking hotels, logistics, in terms of driving the team, you know, where they need to go.” McKenzie said.
Everyone in the program has a job, but what makes it easier is the family atmosphere the meat judging team has created under coach Miller.
“The chemistry and the ability to build each of these kids into a family is the main thing,” Miller said. “Truly, the thing that matters the most, is the ability of our kids to become a family, to be able to love one another.”
With thousands upon thousands of hours elapsed in a meat judging season, spent with the same person in a cooler or practicing, chemistry is vital.
And Miller’s emphasis on it has trickled down to the team, as they see a family-first atmosphere as well.
“There can be some struggles, but we honestly have the best time together,” Bendele said. “We do everything together even outside of meat judging … We hang out on the weekend or during the week, you name it. We’re all friends. Its like a huge family.”
Although not one of the most notorious traditions on Tech’s campus, meat judging is certainly among the winningest.
A culture of companionship has rapidly, and consistently blossomed into a dynasty not only locally, but on a global scale as well. Meat judging: Tech’s dynasty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.