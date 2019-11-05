Of the 11 seniors in the Texas Tech McNair Scholars program, all eight who applied to graduate programs were accepted.
This year, 26 new and returning scholars are enrolled in the program, according to a Tech news release. Students applied to Tech, University of Southern California, University of Chicago, Lehigh University, Texas State University and Stephen F. Austin University graduate programs.
The program, according to the news release, is funded by a $1.16 million grant awarded in 2017 by the Ronald E. McNair post-baccalaureate achievement program.
The goal of the program is to help undergraduate students from underrepresented backgrounds find opportunities to explore graduate research and find a path into graduate schools, according to the news release. Fields of research can cover science, technology, engineering, math, medicine, art and communication.
