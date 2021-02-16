Texas Tech may be experiencing intermittent rolling blackouts on Feb. 16 as a part of the city-wide blackouts due to continuing winter weather conditions and the efforts to reduce statewide energy consumption, according to a TechAlert sent out today.
The rolling blackouts would be between 15 to 45 minutes at a time, according to the TechAlert. To check for updates, visit emergency.ttu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.