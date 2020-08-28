Texas Tech Transportation and Parking Services announced updates to the current bus routes after evaluating how they operated during the first week of classes.
The Red Raider bus route will operate from 7:25 a.m. to 9:54 p.m. with stops every five minutes, according to a Tech TPS memorandum. The route will stop at Commuter West, the Tech Rawls College of Business and then the Tech College of Media Communications.
The Masked Rider bus route will operate from 7:05 a.m. to 9:33 p.m. with stops every five minutes, according to the memorandum. The route will stops at Commuter Satellite, West Village, the College of Media and Communications, the Student Wellness Center and then the Rawls College.
