Tornadoes are a common concern in northern Texas. Following the recent out-of-season tornado causing severe damage in Dallas, one may wonder about the safety precautions Texas Tech has in place in the event of severe weather.
Ronald Phillips, Tech’s chief compliance and security officer and emergency management coordinator, said the university follows many avenues to monitor the weather and keep students aware of dangerous conditions.
“We actually get our weather information from the National Weather Service, so, these are the same folks that provide weather information to news outlets,” Phillips said. “We’re fortunate to have a good working relationship with them.”
During the recent tornado in Dallas, some news outlets did not immediately interrupt the Dallas Cowboys football game to inform the citizens of Dallas of severe weather, according to an article from Fort Worth Star-Telegram. NBC 5 issued a formal apology for the delayed alert.
Phillips said Tech is always working with local media and law enforcement to inform and ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.
“In the event of severe weather, everyone wants to work together,” Phillips said, “and communication is a key component of being able to effectively respond to emergency situations and severe weather.”
Tech utilizes all possible avenues of communication to inform members of the Tech community of emergency situations, whether they are on or off campus, Phillips said.
“We certainly have TechALERT,” Phillips said, “but we have some other methods of communication that people might not be as familiar with.”
For example, in several centrally located buildings, such as the Tech Police Department and the Administration building, a button for severe weather sends out an alert message to other buildings around campus through the alarm systems.
These buildings include academic buildings and residence halls, Phillips said.
“So, if the fire alarm is going off it strobes and it’s loud, but this same system can send a severe weather alert message,” Phillips said. “It would come on and say, ‘severe weather is approaching, please take shelter.’”
In addition, at home football games, Tech has faculty and staff from the atmospheric sciences department, who usually have ties with the National Weather Service, monitor the weather conditions, Phillips said.
Tech has done much research regarding severe weather, Ernst Kiesling, the executive director of the National Storm Shelter Association, said.
“It all started in 1970 with the Lubbock tornado,” Kiesling said. “I’ve been involved with it throughout my career.”
Kiesling and his colleagues developed an above ground storm shelter called the Safe Room which has saved many lives, he said.
Regarding tornadoes, a proper storm shelter must be able to endure the added pressure of the wind and resist the impact of debris, Kiesling said.
“A lot of houses are destroyed, and a lot of building materials are released, so there’s a lot of wind-born debris and that’s a major hazard in tornado regions,” Kiesling said.
Buildings in a university usually have a large footprint, making them less likely to be torn from the ground in the event of a tornado, Kiesling said.
If one finds themselves on campus during a tornado, one should remain in the central part of the building, Kiesling said. One should also get to the lowest level possible.
“Put as many walls between you and the outdoors as you can,” Kiesling said. “Avoid windows and doors because those are more likely to fail in a tornado.”
Although tornadoes usually occur during the spring season, they can pop up anytime the conditions are right, Kiesling said.
“From about March through June or July I think is the most critical period,” Phillips said, “but, severe tornadoes have occurred at Christmas time.”
Many options exist when it comes to staying in-tune with the weather, Phillips said.
“(Students) need to be aware of any type of approaching severe weather,” Phillips said. “There’s all types of weather apps available, there’s, you know, Twitter, there’s alerts from local weather professionals.”
Sara Allen, a senior electronic media and communications major from Andrews, said she gets most of her weather alerts from the Lubbock Police Department Emergency Notification system, another resource for the Tech community.
Allen said she was not aware Tech had an Emergency Communications Center; however, she said she has previously seen efforts to inform the Tech community about severe weather via TechALERT and social media.
Overall, Tech has several ways to ensure the safety of the campus community.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff are very important,” Phillips said. “That’s something we’re thinking about every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.