After years of planning and fundraising efforts, those involved with the establishment of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine came together to celebrate the school’s progress earlier today.
Those affiliated with the Tech System, the Lubbock community, Amarillo community and others who have contributed to the school’s establishment took part in the SVM’s groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 near the Tech Health Sciences Center Amarillo campus located at 1400 S. Coulter St.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the state budget, which consisted of $17.35 million for the SVM’s operational needs, according to a Tech Today article. The law also allowed Tech to use the funds to take part in initiatives needed to receive accreditation for the program.
Fulfilling the need for veterinarians in West Texas is a task Tech System Chancellor and Tech HSC President Tedd Mitchell said was noticed before planning for the SVM started.
“That’s what this is all about,"' he said. "Serving a need that has gone unaddressed.”
SVM Dean Guy Loneragan said the SVM leadership had a great vision for the school. He said those contributing to the establishment of the vet school set some broad goals.
“We really needed to design a world-class program,” he said. “We needed to make it cost effective, affordable, accessible, and to do that, we really needed a lot of help.”
The groundbreaking ceremony is an event Loneragan said is for prospective students of the SVM. He said the SVM’s leadership has been working to welcome the first class of students in the fall of 2021.
“These buildings today will be finished in the summer of 2021 just in time for the students,” he said. “So, we’re on track. Everything looks good for the fall of 2021.”
Recruiting students passionate about veterinary science and helping rural communities with shortages of veterinarians is another goal Loneragan said Tech is trying to meet.
“We now have more Texas students who have to go out of state than in state,” he said. “So, we really need to increase access to high-quality but affordable, accessible education, and today is about the students.”
Along with efforts to get the SVM ready for the first class of students, work was done to fund the institution leading up to the groundbreaking.
“We have raised $90 million including some large gifts to the city as well as other donors here called our trailblazers. That would get all of our facilities built,” Mitchell said. “But beyond that, we will continue to fundraise.”
Jason Herrick, chair of the leadership committee for fundraising the SVM, said with the continuation of the SVM fundraising, he hopes entities outside of Texas will contribute to the school.
“There’s plenty of folks who are going to want to partner with this program who until we were officially in the round and going, it just wasn’t real,” he said
With an event such as the groundbreaking, Herrick said prospective donors can understand the SVM's presence in the community and will possibly donate. In addition to having more donors contribute, he said he hopes to honor current trailblazers by naming certain parts of the SVM after them.
“The only one, really, we have officially named is a particular area, the [Associated Supply Company] Hall,” he said regarding how efforts are being made to cooperate with trailblazers about how they want to be recognized.
In light of the current progress of the SVM, one may consider the efforts leading up to the groundbreaking.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said some people thought the establishment of a vet school in West Texas could not happen.
“We’re celebrating expanded education opportunities that are going to ripple across the state,” she said. “We’re celebrating the strength and protection of a growing ag economy.”
The progress of the SVM is the result of a community of people not bound by geography, Nelson said. To continue the progress of the school, she said more people have to work together.
“We know in order to do that, people have to work together to fight problems, not fight each other,” she said.
In addition to the work leading up to the SVM groundbreaking, one may consider the overall value of the SVM to the local communities.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said the SVM will carry out Tech’s mission to provide educational opportunities to students.
“A pillar of Texas Tech’s mission from its inception in 1923 has been to serve this region, the agricultural industry, specifically the animal industry that is so pivotally located here in Amarillo,” he said. “It’s always been a part of Texas Tech’s mission to provide opportunities for students in this region, and the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine personifies all of those values and characteristics.”
Despite the goal of establishing the SVM, the new school marks different milestones.
“This is indeed a historic moment,” Schovanec said. “This will be the first school of veterinary medicine in Texas in 100 years.”
