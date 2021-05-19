A statement released by Texas Tech on May 19 announced that the COVID-19 protocols in place on campus outlined in the Tech Commitment program will be lifted immediately. This follows the new executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting public schools from requiring masks and new guidelines put in place by the CDC stating that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks or socially distance in public.
Masks and other facial coverings will now be optional on campus, according to the statement. If one has not been vaccinated, face coverings are still strongly recommended. Additionally, federal guidelines still require face coverings on public transportation, so this rule still applies both on and off-campus.
The on-campus TDEM testing location closed on May 12 and the university's COVID-19 dashboard stopped updating with new case numbers on May 14, according to the statement. Students will still be able to get tested for COVID-19 on campus through Student Health Services.
Tech's operations team will still have sanitization stations on campus and still will practice enhanced cleaning methods, according to the statement.
