Texas Tech Libraries will host its annual Sowell Conference virtually this fall.
This year’s series, entitled “Memoir: Memory and Landscape, Memory and Family, Memory and Love,” will feature three writers connected to the Sowell Collection throughout the fall semester, according to a Tech news release.
The writers to be showcased are Howard Norman on Sept. 22, Debra Gwartney on Oct. 20 and J. Drew Lanham on Nov. 17., according to the news release. All three are award-winning authors.
The virtual series is sponsored by numerous groups including the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, the Tech Honors College and Livable Futures, according to the news release.
To sign up for the series, contact spsow.swco@ttu.edu.
