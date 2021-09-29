Texas Tech launched Beyond Okay, a campus mental health initiative, on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Student Union Building.
The initiative is coordinated by Risk Intervention & Safety Education, the Office of Communication & Marketing, University Recreation and many more offices, said Brittany Todd, director of RISE. The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness among students about mental health resources on campus.
"Over the last year, the president and Student Government Association, we just had a lot of conversations about student mental health and students sharing their, their struggles and not knowing where to go or what to do if they needed help," Todd said.
Ashley Rose Marino, program manager for communications, marketing and design for RISE, said last year's student body president, Hunter Heck, and her cabinet approached President Lawrence Schovanec about the need for a place on Tech's website that houses all the mental health resources offered throughout campus.
RISE's involvement in Beyond Okay, according to Rose Marino, is to get the messaging of the initiative out into the campus community as well as engaging faculty, staff and student organizations around campus.
"There are people to support you, even if you don't have that friend system, even if you don't have that family support, you do have support at Texas Tech and there are so many people here that care about your well being," Rose Marino said.
According to the cards handed out at event, other goals of the initiative are to help faculty to be advocates for students' wellbeing in classrooms and also help compile all mental health related on campus onto one website, ttu.edu/wellbeing.
This is only the beginning of the initiative, Todd said; more messaging about Beyond Okay will be coming soon for students.
"There are, there are so many people on campus who can help and so many resources available to help people recover from from whatever they're struggling with," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.