Nationally, total enrollment in university language programs has been declining in recent years, and Texas Tech is mostly following that trend.
“What’s happening here at Texas Tech is very similar to what’s happening in the rest of the country,” Alec Cattell, assistant professor of practice in humanities and applied linguistics said.
Charles Grair, associate chair of Tech Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures and associate professor in German, said enrollment in language courses is declining for different reasons.
Some of these reasons, Grair said, include changes in the way that people view a university education and changes in university education itself.
“Attitudes in university studies have changed a lot over the years and decades,” Grair said.
University studies have become more narrow than in the past, Cattell said. Students now come for job training to land a specific job, and there is a common belief that language courses will not help with those goals.
“People aren’t thinking in broad terms anymore, they’re thinking in very practical, narrow terms,” Cattell said. “People don’t make the connection between taking a language and a successful career.”
Erin Collopy, associate professor in Russian, said there is less interest in learning languages than there was before the 2008 recession. She said students now are too utilitarian.
The 2008 recession is an event Collopy said influenced the way people choose their classes in university. She said with the rising cost of education and less faith in the American economy, people are much more conscious of what classes they enroll in.
German and French are the main languages Grair said have lost the most numbers nationally but have remained mostly steady at Tech.
Even with the decrease in overall language enrollment, there is a fairly new trend in certain languages increasing in enrollment numbers.
These languages include Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic and American Sign Language, Collopy said. Tech offers all five of these languages, which consisted of the Korean program having a successful start in April.
The increased popularity in these languages and the popularity of the new Korean program could be due in part to an increase in cultural interest, particularly in Japanese, Arabic and Korean, Collopy said. Another reason could be utilitarian, specifically for ASL and Chinese.
“I think there are several causes, but one of them is because of the spread of Korean culture to America,” Collopy said.
Even though some may enjoy the new Korean program, some may not have expected its popularity among certain Tech students.
“Korean is a little bit unexpected for me. I wouldn’t have seen that coming,” Grair said.
While more traditional university languages are declining in enrollment and less traditional languages are increasing, Grair said Portuguese could be discontinued at Tech due to lack of enrollment. He said the main students in Portuguese are graduate students who need a second language to graduate.
