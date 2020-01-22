As fans get ready for the upcoming Texas Tech men’s basketball game against Kentucky, parking near the United Supermarkets Arena and the Recreational Center will be affected in different ways.
For those who do not have parking passes for men’s basketball games, one can park in the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex for free, according to the Tech Athletics website. ADA parking will be available.
Regarding transportation to the USA, a free shuttle service will begin 90 minutes before tip-off to transport fans to and from the United Supermarkets Arena, according to the Tech Athletics website. After the game, the buses, which are ADA accessible, will run for an hour.
The S1 lot in Commuter Satellite is the only free parking lot for men’s basketball games, according to the Tech Athletics website.
For patron parking, people with passes for the lot north of the USA are encouraged to enter the lot from the Main Street and Flint Avenue intersection, people with passes for the lot south of the USA are encouraged to enter the lot from the 18th Street and Flint Avenue intersection and people with passes for the lot west of the USA are encouraged to enter at the Tech Parkway and Knoxville Avenue intersection.
In addition to people attending the game, those who are not going to the game still may need to consider the parking options and traffic around the USA.
All parking at the Tech Rec Center will now be used for game days, Brian Brand, assistant director at Tech Transportation and Parking Services, said. Because of the traffic in the area, those needing to park at the Rec Center during men’s basketball games will now need to park in the R18 parking lot southeast of the Physical Plant, which is near the intersection of Flint Avenue and Main Street.
About two hours before a men’s basketball game, a parking attendant will be present to direct people to the gameday Rec Center parking lot, Brand said.
“It will be easy to get out, it will be easy to get in,” he said. “They don’t have to get into all this traffic, and there’s quite a few more spaces.”
