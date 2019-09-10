Texas Tech K-12 received updates to provide affiliated students with quality courses and teachers as well as making the search for proctors for online exams easier.
When a school district does not fulfill the educational needs of a student in kindergarten through 12th grade, that student can utilize Tech K-12, an accredited, fully online school, according to a Tech news release. After a student graduates from Tech K-12, they will receive an official Texas high school diploma.
Enhancements were implemented for Tech K-12, which was established in 1993, according to the Tech news release. These enhancements include a new American Sign Language course.
In addition to this course, new high school electives, such as principles of agriculture, video game design, culinary arts, forensic science and a digital art and design middle school course will be added, according to the news release. Advanced Placement courses, such as AP English III and AP English IV, will also be included in the updates.
Along with new courses, the enhancements will also consist of full-time teachers that will provide additional support to students and Tech K-12 part-time teachers, according to the news release. An updated grading policy for course finals and other assessments and 24/7 exam proctoring also will be included.
