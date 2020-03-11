The Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park announced the finalists for the 2020 Accelerator program on Wednesday.
The 12 finalists will pitch their innovative ideas and products on April 1 from 2:30-4:45 p.m. at the Innovation Hub located at 3911 4th. St., according to a Tech news release.
The goal of the program is to provide regional students and entrepreneurs access to funding, work spaces and mentorship for their startup companies and ideas, according to the news release.
Individuals and companies accepted into the Accelerator program will have access to the benefits of the program, and the winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $1,000, according to the news release.
The program will award an additional $200,000 to assist in launching startup companies and products, according to the news release.
Finalists this year will be pitching a variety of ideas such as mobile applications, patented ideas, software technology and a hybrid brewery with a taproom. The competitors are Tech alumni, faculty, staff and students, as well as community members of Lubbock, according to the news release.
Following the contestant’s pitches, a ceremony and reception will be hosted from 5-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and media, according to the news release.
