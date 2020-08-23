As the fall 2020 semester begins, there have been changes to higher-up positions on campus students, faculty and staff should be aware of.
Deans
Earnstein Dukes
Earnstein Dukes was announced as the new Dean of University Libraries on July 21, according to a release from the Office of the Provost. Her appointment became effective on Aug. 1.
Dukes began her career at Tech in 2002 as a systems librarian, later moving up to the associate dean of libraries where she served for 11 years, according to the release. She also served as the interim dean during 2014 and 2015.
Dukes had previous experience at the University of Memphis, University of Texas at Dallas and the College Center for Library Automation in Tallahassee, according to the release. She also has had various leadership positions in the American Library Association and the Texas Library Association.
Dukes served in the Amigos Library Services Fellowship Committee, as well as multiple committees with University Libraries and on campus, according to Tech. Since 2011, she has volunteered with Court-Appointed Special Advocates and also has been a mentor within the Mentor Tech program since 2002.
Tim Dodd
Tim Dodd was announced as the new Dean of the College of Human Sciences on July 21, according to a release from the Office of the Provost. His appointment became effective on Aug. 1.
Dodd earned his Ph.D at Tech in 1994 and became an assistant professor in the department of hospitality and retail management in 1995, according to the release. He served as acting dean and interim dean of the College of Human Sciences prior to being announced as the dean.
Before coming to Tech, Dodd, a New Zealand native, worked with the New Zealand dairy industry and grape and wine growers from 1985-89, becoming more involved with the Texas wine industry when he moved here in 1990, according to Tech. He also served as president of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association from 1996-97 as well as other leadership roles within the organization.
Since 2007, Dodd has had the James C. and Kailee M. Young Professorship and became a professor in 2008, according to the release. He has also served as the associate dean for administration and finance since 2004.
Interim Deans
Michael San Francisco
Michael San Francisco was announced as the interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences on June 4, according to Tech. He will begin his duties on Sept. 1 and will serve until a permanent dean is appointed.
San Francisco has served many roles at Tech, starting out as an assistant professor in biological sciences in 1990 and becoming a professor in 2004 before moving up to become the dean of the Honors College in 2014, according to Tech.
Currently, he serves as a professor of molecular microbiology and microbe-host interactions in the College of Arts and Sciences, an academic adjunct professor in the Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology at the Tech Health Sciences Center, director of the Honor’s College’s Clark Scholars Program, co-director of the Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research and an adviser to the vice president for research and innovation.
In the past, San Francisco has served as Honors College associate dean, interim vice president for research, associate vice president for research, interim chair of biological sciences and director of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Science Education Program from 2005-2008, according to Tech.
With 30 years of teaching experience, San Francisco received the Hemphill Wells New Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award, the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and was identified as a Provost’s Integrated Scholar and last year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Tech Alumni Association, according to Tech. He also was one of the founding members of the Teaching Academy and has served as an ad hoc reviewer for many funding agencies and scientific journals on multiple proposal review panels for the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.
Genevieve Durham DeCesaro
Genevieve Durham DeCesaro was announced as the interim dean for the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts on June 4, according to Tech. She will begin her duties on Sept. 1 and will serve until a permanent dean is appointed.
Durham DeCesaro serves as a professor of dance and vice provost for academic affairs, according to Tech. She has previously served as head of dance and associate chair of the Tech School of Theatre and Dance.
At Tech, Durham DeCesaro has been awarded the the Alumni Association’s New Faculty Award, the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award, the President’s Academic Achievement Award, has been selected to be an Integrated Scholar and has a membership in the Teaching Academy, according to Tech. She also is a visiting evaluator for the National Association of Schools of Dance and served as the director of the South-Central Region of the American College Dance Association from 2012-2018, recently being elected as the vice president for regional planning for the organization.
Formerly, Durham DeCesara was the chair of the Texas Commission on the Arts Grant Review Panel, a board member on the Ballet Lubbock and Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts advisory boards and performs and choreographs with Lubbock’s Flatlands Dance Theatre, according to Tech.
Aliza Wong
Aliza Wong was announced as the interim dean for the Tech Honors College on August 10, according to Tech. She will begin her duties on Sept. 1 and will serve until a permanent dean is appointed.
Wong has taught many courses in the department of history since 2001 and became a faculty member in a tenure-track position in 2002, according to Tech. She has been awarded several distinctions, including the Phi Alpha Theta Distinguished Faculty Award, the Hemphill-Wells New Faculty Teaching Award, the Mortar Board Society’s Outstanding Faculty Award, the Alumni Association New Faculty Award, the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and the Eta Omicron Nu Distinguished Faculty Award. In 2019, she was named a 2019 Piper Professor, an honor only 10 professors in Texas are given.
Wong was selected as an Integrated Scholar by the Office of the Provost and received the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching Award in 2015, as well the Texas Tech Inclusive Excellence Award in 2013 and the President’s Excellence in Diversity Award in 2015, according to Tech. She also received the Spencer A. Wells Creativity in Teaching Award, a President’s Teaching Excellence Professorship and the Texas Tech University Academic Achievement Award.
Wong is a two-time Fulbright Scholar, having been awarded a Fulbright Junior Scholar Research Award to Italy in 2005 and an earlier Fulbright graduate student research fellowship to Italy in 1999, according to Tech. She also was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Connections Planning Grant in 2019 to establish the Humanities-Driven STEM program and a National Endowment for the Humanities Hispanic-Serving Institute Grant in 2020.
All headshots courtesy of Texas Tech.
