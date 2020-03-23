A single-entrance policy will be implemented for most facilities on the Texas Tech campus starting Monday. The policy will allow for one unlocked entrance during business hours.
Some facilities will be locked and have card and/or key access as granted through prior authorization, according to an email from the Tech Office of the Chief Financial Officer. One can access a map of unlocked doors at this link.
The Operations Division identified which doors will be unlocked, and the Tech Police Department and the Office of Student Disability worked to identify ADA and surveillance needs, according to the email.
Regarding secured doors requiring special access, those with access can still open these doors, according to the email. Faculty and staff who need to use their work spaces after hours can access those spaces using current keys or access cards.
For those not able to access the identified single-entry points, they should reach out to their department to get their request routed through Key Management Systems and the University Lock Shop, according to the email.
Researchers needing to access any materials or maintain research systems approved by the Tech Office of Research and Innovation needs the correct key or keycard to access the facilities where those systems and materials are housed, according to the email. Researchers are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing when working in their facilities and never single-handily complete research tasks that could be a risk to one's health or safety.
