The school year is just a few days out, but during the time off, the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of rules, policies and regulations that altered campus life for all members of Texas Tech.
Over the summer, Tech released a statement, like many other higher-level institutions, implementing a mixture of face-to-face, hybrid and online courses.
Along with the new style of courses, in order to try and promote a safe and healthy learning environment, instructors across campus have renovated their attendance policies to deter from any COVID-19 related issues in the classroom.
Oftentimes instructors take attendance and implement penalties for non-excused absences. The argument of what differentiated an excused absence versus a non-excused absence in previous years was very distinct, and the University Student Handbook clearly stated what constituted both.
Sophomore engineering major Angelo Odhiambo spoke on the relatively strict past of attendance.
“It was a chore to go through the process of missing class, excused or not.” Odhiambo said. “Not only did you have to spend time reaching out to departments, but I oftentimes had to reach out to another student to give me notes because the teacher wouldn’t provide them until I went through the process of the absence being passed as excused, and by then, I was already in a deep hole of classwork and lectures to catch up on.”
Missing classes is frowned upon campus-wide, but the consequences of missing class, even if excused, often come with baggage. Students know this, and have had a history of trying to fight through illness or flu-like symptoms to simply avoid the hassle of missing classes due to grade damage. However, one student who ignores his or her symptoms at a time like this could be detrimental to the whole campus.
Justin Keene, an assistant professor of journalism and electronic media, explained numerous steps he’s taking to try and combat the issue of students fighting through illnesses.
“Historically, I’ve given students three free absences, and every absence after that is half of a letter grade.” Keen said. “However, this semester, what I said is that I’m going to take attendance, but I’m not going to penalize for missing. Instead, I’m going to offer my lectures via stream.”
Keene emphasized the need for student safety over any other aspect of teaching at this point in time. He explained that he would rather have students miss out on a few aspects of face-to-face engagement if it were to mean safety for the class.
In that, Keene has adapted and introduced measures such as options to stream lectures from home and an increased flexibility in regard to attendance policies detrimental to student’s grades, all in the hopes of deterring the spread of COVID-19 around campus.
“Given the situation that we’re in this semester, I don’t think attendance is a worthy metric of engagement...and for hybrid courses, I’m just saying to my students, ‘hey, we meet face-to-face, I would love for you to be there, but if you can’t make it. It’s going to be live streamed’”
Keene said he also will be moving to make out-of-class aspects easier for students; such as lecture notes, past lectures and other materials vital to student learning that might have not been picked up during class time.
In Keen’s new policies, he did address that students might lean more towards taking the route to stream the lecture online even if the hybrid class is in the face-to-face portion. However, he expressed the positives to both in-person and online lectures.
“At any given point that I have a face-to-face meeting in my hybrid courses, it’s only half of the class meeting anyway,” Keene said. “So if half of the half opt to stream the course online, it just makes it that much easier to social distance in the classroom.”
With the new policies in place to promote a safer and more accessible learning environment from home, there still stands the chance that a student may test positive for COVID-19, Rob Stewart, senior vice provost at Tech, said.
Unlike normal day-to-day illnesses, test results for COVID-19 could be delayed for up to a week, and if a student is showing symptoms, a week of no class and no confirmed diagnosis could be very detrimental from both a learning and grade standpoint, he said.
However, Tech has taken all measures into consideration when a student is showing symptoms of the virus, he said.
“If a student is feeling poorly without any specifically defined symptoms other than a headache, nausea or a fever, we’re suggesting that instructors excuse that as an illness-based absence.” Stewart said.
This implementation essentially decreases the need for students to fight through illness-based symptoms to ensure the safety of the university as a whole, he said.
Erring on the side of caution would not be frowned upon, and if a student is showing symptoms, they ought to remain home, Stewart said. For example, if a student were to get tested after showing signs of COVID-19 and undergo the process of not attending face-to face meetings, yet the test results came back negative, Stewart said more leniency would be given towards the student after self-quarantine procedures.
However, even if a student is self-isolating, they are still expected to complete all given coursework and lectures are to be attended from home, as provided by the instructor.
One of the most vital aspects of this entire process will be communication from student to teacher, he said. If a student is showing symptoms, it is pertinent to let the instructor know as soon as possible.
The spectrum of how teachers choose to deliver content can be understood by communication with respective instructors.
The trickle of new systems of teaching classes, however, is not guaranteed. Instructors still own the right to teach their classes how they choose, and if they opt to not store lectures or class discussions online, they will be permitted to move in that direction if they want to, Stewart said.
“It depends on the course, the instructor and how they choose to deliver content.” Stewart said. “Some will upload lecture notes, some will upload videos of their lectures and some instructors simply won’t. There is some variability in how faculty will do these types of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.