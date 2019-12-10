Registration for a Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park competition is open for entrepreneurs wanting to get their startup idea going.
The Tech iLaunch competition allows competitors, whether it be students or entrepreneurs, to present their startup idea to win up to $10,000, according to a Tech news release. The first-place winner will receive this money to continue their startup while the second and third-place winner will receive $3,000 and $1,000, respectively.
By Jan. 15, applicants must submit an executive summary narrative, a one-minute elevator pitch video and a pitch deck, according to the news release. Applications for the competition, which will take place on Feb. 7, can be submitted via a form found on the Tech Innovation Hub website.
